Animal Kingdom season 5: The path to a release date







At this point, many of you are probably well aware of this simple fact: There is no Animal Kingdom season 5 coming anytime soon. While we’d absolutely love to get more of the show on the air soon, it doesn’t appear as though there is a clear path for that.

When will that change? Perhaps later this summer, at least in terms of when production could get back into high gear. That’s at least the first order of business, or at least the first box of many that are going to be needed to make something more happen. First, there will need to be proper safety precautions, just so that everyone can feel the need to come back to set and do so safely. From there, the next order of business is going to be having the episodes done. Then, you have to plot out post-production, get everything edited, and figure out a release date and a promotional rollout.

At the earliest, maybe we’ll be able to see a teaser or some more information on what’s ahead in the late summer. The primary challenge for all Animal Kingdom fans will be waiting for it; meanwhile, the network is probably going to want to wait until filming is starting up again in order to make any further announcements. The last thing they will want to do is rush into making anything official before all parties are properly ready. You don’t want to release further information at this point until you know for sure you will have a chance to return.

For now, patience and safety will continue to be at the forefront of everything.

