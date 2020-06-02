Blindspot season 5 episode 6 spoilers: The return of Ice Cream







For those wondering whether or not Ice Cream was going to be back on Blindspot season 5, we come now bearing an answer.

Today, NBC confirmed that the character, best known for his contributions at the end of season 4, is going to be returning for the upcoming June 18 episode. He’ll be back with a very specific purpose — wanting something from the team in return for what he did for him. Finding a way to pay the character back on some of this, though, is not going to come easy. There are going to be problems, and you have to be prepared for that now.

Want more information regarding Blindspot in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

For some more news, remember to check out the official Blindspot season 5 episode 6 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

06/18/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Ice Cream, the Icelandic fixer, returns to collect his debt, the team is forced into a life and death race around the world to solve a series of puzzles and recover the infamous stolen Gardner paintings.

What we do like about this episode already is that there is a real caper quality to it on paper — we’re anticipating that it’s going to be big, bold, and action-packed pretty much from the start. We have a feeling that it will be exactly what a lot of people love from this show, and also some sort of throwback to some of the earlier seasons of the show when this sort of thing was a little bit more prevalent. For most of the final season, it does feel like the focus is a little bit more specific: Trying in order to clear their names and stop Madeline in her tracks. Doing so is not going to be easy.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blindspot now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blindspot season 5 episode 6?

Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







