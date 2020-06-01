Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale







Are you ready to learn a little bit more about Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 12? There’s an exciting episode coming around the bend, and it’s the penultimate one of the season.

“Crash Into Me” is an installment that is going to have a lot of great stuff in there from start to finish. Take, for example, the preparation for the CrashCon festival. It’s the sort of thing that could be huge for the town … but also catastrophic. Incredibly catastrophic. This is not a story, by the way, that is going to have closure within this episode. We’re going to be seeing a lot of it carry through into the finale. Liz, Max, and many other characters are going to have to work together to come up with solutions.

This episode is going to be big, bold, and stuffed full of all sorts of surprises. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that it delivers when the dust settles.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 12 synopsis with more news all about what’s coming:

WELCOME TO CRASHCON – As the town prepares for CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) attempt to piece together who may be behind a potentially deadly plan targeting the festival. Elsewhere, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) take drastic measure to learn more about the night Mimi (guest star Sherri Saum) disappeared, while Michael (Michael Vlamis) is forced to do someone else’s bidding. Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino, Amber Midthunder and Trevor St. John also star. Joanna Kerns directed the episode written by Danny Tolli & Carolina Rivera (#212). Original airdate 6/8/2020.

We know that there’s a season 3 for the show coming, so you don’t have to worry about that. Yet, we’re sure that you can worry about a cliffhanger. That feels more or less inevitable.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







