Outlander star Sam Heughan holds virtual My Peak Challenge gala







If you are a fan of Sam Heughan, then there is a good chance that you’ve heard a few things about My Peak Challenge already. It’s an initiative designed to boost one’s health and spirit, while also working to raise money for great causes. Sam has inspired countless people all over the world with this over the past several years and today, he found another way to keep the goodwill going … albeit virtually.

Last year, Sam led the charge for a My Peak Challenge gala that led to people attending from all over the world and a fantastic time of fun and encouragement. With everything going on at the moment, that just isn’t possible. Hence, the Outlander star doing something rather fun for fans and Peakers online! If you look below, you can see Sam talk about the program, communicate with others, and even enjoy a little bit of Peaker Punch. He’s dressed for the occasion — it’s as much of a gala as we can all have given the circumstances, and it’s definitely an enjoyable watch.

Hopefully, this gala is something that you can watch for further encouragement in positivity during a time in which it’s hard to have some. The Peaker community is a strong, supportive one, and it’s also just nice to hear from Sam given that we are weeks into the Outlander off-season. It does not appear as though season 6 is going to be starting production until at least the fall, and so updates on the show itself will be few and far between for a while.

Here’s to hoping that 2021 will allow for there to be an in-person gala for so many different people to attend. For now, we hope everyone out there continues to stay safe during what is such an immeasurably difficult time.

For more information on My Peak Challenge, be sure to follow the link here.

View this post on Instagram Thank you to ALL our Peakers! Stay safe.x A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on May 31, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT

