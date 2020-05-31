Snowpiercer episode 4 spoilers: A big twist in the case







Are you ready to check out Snowpiercer episode 4 when it arrives on TNT? There is a new episode coming next week, and it’s one that should bring a few different twists and turns as well.

It goes without saying what Layton is up to at the moment in this season: He’s trying to get to the bottom of the murder, but doing so about the train has not been altogether easy. It seems as though the show is already trying to bring you to the peak of this conflict, though, and there’s something exciting that goes along with it.

To go along with this, we’re also about to see something big happen involving Layton and Melanie, as well. These two characters have been operating with separate agendas for a good chunk of the season, and we’ve been waiting to see some sort of face-off. This is the sort of thing that really could boost the show to new heights — or at least show more of what the writers are actually capable of.

Want to get some more details? Then be sure to check out the full Snowpiercer episode 4 synopsis below:

A shocking twist in the murder investigation brings Layton and Till’s manhunt to a cat-and-mouse climax; Layton gets closer to Melanie’s big secret, which may prove the most dangerous game of all.

If you’ve seen the movie, then we suppose that there’s a chance that you’ll know at least some of the twists that are coming. Yet, simultaneously we think there’s a chance that this show is going to try to throw some people off. It’s at least going to be a more exciting show if it can keep people guessing, especially this early on. The series still needs a few more big, show-defining moments to get people talking for weeks and months on end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowpiercer right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowpiercer episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







