The Orville season 3 premiere date: Should we expect a longer wait?







It has already been well over a year since the last new episode of The Orville was available to fans on Fox. Since that time, the show has moved over to Hulu and producers have done what they can to craft some great stories.

Yet, one of the things that we’ve learned over the years is that this is a show that takes a great deal of time to put together. It has a lengthy post-production and beyond just that, an epic score and series of visual effects that need to be implemented. The hope was that season 3 was going to be available for streaming this fall … but the global health crisis has changed things once more. Production was shut down midway through filming and because of that, the fall premiere date is in jeopardy.

When could the show get back to work? It’s possible that it could happen at some point this fall, which could mean that the show could be available in early 2020. The only way that we could see it sooner is if Hulu, desperate to get new episodes on the air, decides that they are willing to split the show up into halves. We know that some other series have done that over the years and there may just be a real interest in order to ensure that there are episodes available at some point.

Rest assured that The Orville is still coming, and we have every reason to believe that the series is going to be worth the wait. From the action to the humor to its broad sense of imagination and spirit, there are few shows out there that have done what it has. In our mind, it still very much is one of the most underrated series in all of TV.

