Killing Eve season 4 premiere date hopes for Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh

We should start things off here by stating this — you don’t have to worry about there being a season 4. That was confirmed a long time ago! There’s never been a real reason for concern as to the show’s long-term future. The larger question has just been what the story will look like. There’s a new head writer, and potentially yet another series of surprising events for Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh to sink their teeth into as actors.

So as for when the new season will premiere, you could be waiting for some time in order to see it. Because of the global health crisis, it’s pretty hard to envision production starting back up anytime soon. At the earliest, we could expect things to start back up in the fall … but that is far from confirmed. It could be early 2021 depending on how things unfold, and this will inevitably have an impact on the premiere date.

Our hope is that Killing Eve season 4 could still premiere at some point in 2021, whether it be spring (the show’s typical premiere window) or a little bit later in the summer/fall. There will be time for more information to be released.

Will there be more seasons beyond it?

We’d like to imagine so, but we are at a point right now where nothing is 100% official. It’s going to take some time before all of the information starts to pour in. This is not a show that needs to overstay its welcome, and it’s better that we could be left wanting more.

Personally, we’d like at least two more seasons … but it’s up to everyone involved. Patience is going to be necessary, since there are obviously so many things going on in the world these days.

