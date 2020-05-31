Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, May 31?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We certainly think that the host is going to have a lot to say this go-around. Honestly, it’s hard to imagine anything otherwise.

The good news is that there will be a new episode airing on the network tonight — even if it starts a little bit later than the standard timeslot. HBO’s schedule at the moment as the comedy show back starting at 8:07 p.m. Eastern time, and there is a tremendous amount of ground for the story to cover.

So what will the primary subject matter revolve around? We have a feeling that it’s going to be starting off with what’s been going on throughout the country — the protests and chaos that has unfolded following the death of George Floyd. The subject of police brutality in America has been raised before, but this is a way that is bolder and more widespread than any other that we’ve seen in some time. We would expect Oliver to address the protests on the show, and hopefully spotlight that this is about so much more than George Floyd — his death was a fuse that amplified concerns that were burning for decades on end.

Beyond just this, we cannot also ignore everything else that is going on in America right now — the continued presence of the global health crisis and the mere fact that Oliver is doing this show from his home. These are not issues that are going away anytime soon and it can be hard to balance them all.

Oliver does bring truth and reality to important issues — but he also manages to be a source of levity and even comfort. There’s a lot on his plate tonight, and his overall balancing act is going to be one of the biggest challenges of his show’s run. We’ll be back after the show airs to break a lot of it down.

