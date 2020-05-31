Vida season 4: Could a renewal ever be possible at Starz?







Entering tonight’s big finale, there is one thing that we should make very apparent: There is no sign that a Vida season 4 is happening. Starz announced some time ago that the transformative Latinx series was going to be ending with season 3. It’s something that we’ve had some time to prepare for, but that doesn’t make the news any less sad.

At the time the final season was confirmed, creator Tanya Saracho wrote the following in a letter posted on Deadline:

…This goodbye is too bittersweet for words. I’d be lying if I said I’m not sad about not getting back into that magical writers room to keep crafting our story. But after all, I got to tell the exact story I wanted to tell, exactly how I wanted to tell it, and that is rare in this industry. I leave steeped in gratitude. Thankful to Starz for not just allowing VIDA to happen, but for being great co-parents as we raised her together. And grateful for the collaborators whose careers we were able to launch: Latinx cinematographers, writers, actors — almost entirely female — who are now out there and in demand. What a beautiful family we built. And what a beautiful show.

Are there more stories worth telling within this world? Absolutely there are, but it’s largely a question now of whether or not there is a way for said stories to happen. Starz seems to be moving forward — despite fantastic reviews Vida was never a ratings juggernaut, and because of that the best move for Saracho moving forward may be to just create another series that has similar messages. Hopefully over time, shows like this will be able to find a bigger and bolder platform.

In the end, Vida did get a chance to last for three seasons and that’s impressive. It’s something that a lot of shows don’t get a chance to do — heck, there are so many that just fall apart in the development process. This show was a wonderful injection of energy, and we like to hope that it is really just the beginning of these sort of stories on television.

Do you want to see a Vida season 4 happen someday?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some additional news on all things TV. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







