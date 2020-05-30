Absentia season 3 is wrapped — will premiere date be next?







For everyone out there who is excited and hopeful for the future of Absentia, we know that there is a reason to be now. We’re inching ever closer to some premiere date news coming out!

In a new post on Twitter, season 3 showrunner Will Pascoe recently confirmed that the season is officially wrapped, which now means that we’re just waiting patiently for networks to come out with some premiere date news. (It’s incredibly impressive, by the way, that much of the end of this season was probably done via people working remotely.)

For some more discussions all about Absentia, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have further news coming that you don’t want to miss.

At this point, it’s all going to be up to what different partners want to do with the series, since there are questions aplenty we have regarding rollout. Will broadcasters want to save the series as a potential safeguard for later in the year? With so many other shows unable to film right now, Absentia can be a fantastic replacement for something that tneds to occupy a timeslot. Another option is to just go ahead and premiere it this summer, given that it could have a chance to succeed without a great deal of competition elsewhere.

We’re watching in America and, at least for now, our expectation is that Amazon will release all episodes at once — it may be slightly later than when other countries put the show out, at least if we’re comparing it to what we’ve seen in the past. The most important thing is that we have another excellent, twisty story that allows Stana Katic and the cast to shine — so long as that happens, we’ll be more than happy in the end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Absentia right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Absentia season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: Sony.)

Received a lovely thank you from my studio team for wrapping @AbsentiaSeries The challenge will be save some for opening night, which is coming… soon! pic.twitter.com/ESIGlOADog — Will Pascoe (@EvilWillPascoe) May 27, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







