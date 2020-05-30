Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Series boss on DeLuca’s future







Are there some positive things coming in the world of Andrew DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy season 17? We know that he went through just about everything in season 16, and the guy definitely deserves some happiness.

Here is what we’ve learned following the finale of the medical drama — it was confirmed recently on Station 19 that he has bipolar disorder, which helps to explain some of his recent behavior patterns. Understanding and treating this diagnosis is the next key step, and that’s one of the things we imagine the writers showcasing.

Want more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ve got more news coming all about what lies ahead.

In the end, it seems as though one of the goals with this story as a whole is making sure people are aware of what this means/doesn’t mean for the future of the DeLuca character. It doesn’t mean that he will cease being a doctor, or really having any major setbacks at all. As showrunner Krista Vernoff notes to Us Weekly, there are still a lot of options and avenues available to explore:

“I think that people with mental health diagnoses participate as productive members of society all the time … I don’t think that a mental health diagnosis prevents a person from being a surgeon as long as he’s willing to treat it. And that’s the big question mark.”

This is where some of DeLuca’s friends and loved ones are going to have to come into play. Even doctors can be stubborn sometimes when it comes to accepting a diagnosis that they don’t want to hear, so he will need encouragement and support. They have to be able to read his situation, understand his fears and feelings, and then act accordingly from there. It may take some time for all of this to be properly sorted out.

Related News – Be sure to get more news on the future of Grey’s Anatomy

How do you think DeLuca’s story will play out on Grey’s Anatomy from here?

Be sure to share in the comments! Meanwhile, stick around to secure some other updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







