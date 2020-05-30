Stargirl episode 3 sneak peek: The Justice Society of America







Stargirl episode 3 is going to be heading onto The CW this Tuesday, and it’s clear that the show is wasting almost no time introducing you to some big parts of its world.

We know that this series has its own version of the Justice Society of America, which we saw previously back on Legends of Tomorrow. Yet, this one is different from top to bottom, and that includes a different iteration of Stargirl herself, let alone Hourman and some other characters. In the sneak peek below, you can see the show’s own version of The Flash briefly as Pat gives Courtney a tour of the old JSA. You also hear a little bit about Ted Grant a.k.a. Wildcat as Pat talks a little bit about him.

The most important thing about this preview is that it represents Pat trying o help Courtney understand further the scope of this world and everything that is at play in it. He wants her to be prepared for whatever is going to be out there and some of the connections that Starman had. If she’s not going to let this idea of being a hero go, he may as well find some good, positive ways in order to embrace it further.

Of course, we don’t imagine that the bulk of this episode is going to be Pat showing Courtney around to various rooms. It’s going to give you more insight on some of the evil characters who are in this world, as well, let along some of what Courtney could be up against as the season progresses. Because of Stargirl having a much shorter season than a lot of the other series clearly defined within the Arrowverse, it has a chance to tell a more continuous story. That could help to get more people on board with it, and all of this in the end could lead to some sort of season 2 renewal.

