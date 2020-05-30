Snowpiercer episode 3 promo: Unrest keeps brewing







As we prepare for Snowpiercer episode 3 to arrive on TNT this weekend, there are a few different things that appear true. This story is only going to get crazier, and it’s only going to get harder to keep the peace on the train.

For Layton, his objective has to be fairly simple: Work as hard as possible to get answers, even if that means diving into some rather uncomfortable situations. He’s going to be venturing into the black market … and it goes without saying that there are all sorts of very interesting discoveries that can happen there.

Meanwhile, for Melanie she’s going to continue to be put in a really tough position — one that involves her working to keep the peace even though she’s surrounded by people who have no clear interest in wanting to do so. The longer the journey continues, the angrier some of these passengers are going to become. It’s also going to send Mr. Wilford into a position where he feels the need to have more direct confrontations — this could end up being one of his only perceived paths to the future.

One of the challenges that is the most obvious at the moment for the show is trying to stave off comparisons to the movie — it is enough to make you wonder why there was a decision to do a TV series version. We do think that there is a lot of value here, but it is an extended series as opposed to a feature film. The pacing and the style is going to be different and with that in mind, we’re going to need to exercise more patience to see what becomes of the story and these characters. Rest assured, there is still a great deal of exciting story to come through the remainder of this season.

