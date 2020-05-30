Why is Fuller House ending with season 5 on Netflix?







Given that Fuller House is going to be concluding in just a few days on Netflix, it makes sense to address an elephant in the room now. Why end the show, especially when creatively, there could have been more in the tank? Was there another option?

Let’s go ahead and make the following clear — sometimes, shows end for reasons that are not always easy to explain. It does seem as though the cast of Fuller House would’ve been happy to continue for at least one other season, but there was talk about the show ending even before we got to season 5. There were previously rumors that season 4 would be the final season before the additional renewal was announced.

Is viewership a factor in the show ending? Certainly, as there are indications that the total viewership declined significantly following season 1. Yet, season 1 was an enormous hit for the streaming service, and it may still be one of their more-popular shows. The issue for Netflix is that it’s one that comes from an outside studio (Warner Bros. TV), and it’s a studio that has a different streaming service now in HBO Max. It feels like Netflix in general is moving away from shows at studios that are tied in some ways to other services. Hence, a lot of Marvel shows going away leading up to Disney+. It’s not as though Netflix won’t renew Warner Bros. shows, though, as Lucifer may be coming back for a season 6.

One issue may just be viewership versus cost, as numbers tend to decline season by season and Netflix, in general, seems to gravitate away from shows after three or four seasons on the service. They seem to have an algorithm that shows them when they can get the most viewers and, eventually, they move on to newer, fresher ideas. Because they have SO much programming, they aren’t beholden to keep any one show.

Do we think that there’s a future for this franchise still elsewhere? Maybe … but that’s something to get into more down the road.

