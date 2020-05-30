Siren season 4 renewal odds: Are they helped by finale ratings?







We know that there are going to be a ton of people out there craving a Siren season 4, especially based on the way that season 3 ended. There was tragedy in Bristol Cove with Dale dead, and then there are questions aplenty regarding Ben’s future. We do think that he’s going to emerge A-Okay, but it’s not something that feels 100% certain at the moment.

Of course, it’s going to take a renewal before we even know if Ben is okay, and we thought that we’d look at that now in the context of the numbers. We want to see the show back! If you’re reading this piece, more than likely you’re angling for the same thing.

The finale ratings – Thursday’s episode ended up generating a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then 368,000 total viewers. In terms of the demo, this is in line with a lot of what we’ve seen for the entirety of this season. However, in live viewers this is the second-least-watched episode of the season, and you’d hope that the finale could at least generate some more eyeballs. That hasn’t quite happened here.

What do they mean? – We’d hope that there is going to be a chance for another season of Siren, and we do think that the enthusiasm is there! More so than live ratings, we think that Freeform will make up their mind here based on the DVR ratings and streams that they see after the fact. Keep spreading the word and getting more people on board this show. We know that a show like this is not meant to last forever, but we’d like for it to get a proper ending. We all deserve it after the entirety of this journey!

Hopefully, renewal news is going to come out at some point over the next couple of months…

