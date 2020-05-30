Outlander – Emmy watch: Timeline for show, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe







Over the past several days, we’ve talked about Emmy odds for a number of spectacular people pertaining to Outlander. Think in terms of Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and then of course the series itself.

So what are we left to think about now? Think in terms of some key dates and information worth noting over the next couple of months. During the month of June, there will likely be Emmy campaigns happening for a number of different shows across the board — though not in the way anyone is really used to. There won’t be gatherings involving the cast in front of the Television Academy. Everything will be virtual in light of the global health crisis, and campaigns in general will shift over to being a little bit more muted. There will still be an Emmys, but the ceremony itself will likely look and feel very different.

Here’s some of the key information to know in the event you want to support Outlander and its cast throughout the campaign.

June 5 – This is when all key information for Emmys must be sent in. This isn’t particularly notable to Outlander, as we already know all of the submissions: The show (Drama Series), Sam (Drama Actor), Caitriona Balfe (Drama Actress), Sophie Skelton and Lauren Lyle (Drama Supporting Actress), Richard Rankin (Drama Supporting Actor), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Drama Guest Actress), plus David Berry, Ed Speleers, and Duncan Lacroix (Drama Guest Actor).

July 2 – This is when the voting will officially begin for nominations — there’s a LARGE window in here where some of the campaigns can happen this year!

July 13 – This is when said voting will end — at this point, campaigns are officially moot.

July 28 – The nominations will be officially announced! Here’s to hoping for some good news.

September 20 – The actual Emmy ceremony takes place. It is currently scheduled to air on ABC.

There are some other dates worth noting after the nominations are announced, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here. We gotta wait and see what the nominations are!

