The Bachelor couple Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph break up







Even though Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph were never engaged on The Bachelor, there was still a hope that they were going to make it.

Unfortunately, it now seems as though the two are going their separate ways. In separate posts on Instagram, the two confirm that they have split after being together since the fall of 2018, when Colton’s season first filmed. Their time together on the show was certainly dramatic, especially when Colton jumped a fence amidst his frustration over her wanting to leave. She was clearly the person that he wanted to be with, even if that meant not having a traditional end to the season in the slightest.

Since their relationship began on the show, the two seemingly found a way to make things work for a while — most notably, Cassie was one of people who helped Colton as he dealt with the terrible diagnosis at the heart of this pandemic. He was open about what we went through then as a means to encourage others to take it seriously; now, the two are being candid about where their relationship is now.

With Cassie and Colton breaking up, it means that Sean Lowe remains the only star of The Bachelor to still be together with the person he initially chose at the end of his season. Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are now married to women from their season, but the relationships began following the competion of their season. (Reigning Bachelor Peter Weber is currently dating Kelley Flanagan, but initially chose Hannah Ann Sluss and tried to make something work with Madison Prewett.)

What do you think about Colton and Cassie breaking up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news related to Bachelor Nation. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







