RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13: Is it renewed, canceled at VH1?







As we approach tonight’s finale, it only makes sense to raise the question — will a RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 happen? Is that something to realistically look forward to seeing?

At the moment, nothing has been 100% confirmed from a VH1 side of things that the season is premiering soon, but we know that there has already been a lot of casting for it. Basically, it’s happening and there is zero reason to have any concern otherwise. The larger question simply becomes just when the show could theoretically happen, given that this doesn’t seem to be something that is altogether feasible in this current climate.

No doubt, there’s a good chance that season 13 could face a delayed production or premiere date given that there are so many people stuck inside right now. Whenever it happens, it needs to be safe for all the contestants, the judges, and of course the crew who puts so much time and effort into making this bright, fun, and all around spectacular. The last thing that people should be doing is thinking about whether or not it’s safe every single second.

More than likely, a season 13 wouldn’t premiere until 2021 in the first place, so there is a chance that things may not change too much if productions are able to get underway again over the next few months. It’s just going to be a slow process. Even with the country re-opened for business, we don’t think anything is going to be so simple as everyone just shrugging their shoulders and jumping right back into work. There need to be more steps taken and precautions to ensure that it’s a good environment for all parties involved. Fingers crossed that we’ll be able to see that happen over the next few months.

But yea … we wouldn’t worry about what’s coming up down the road. Just enjoy the finale for now and we’ll cross the season 13 bridge. When we come to it.

