Somebody Feed Phil season 3 return date hopes: What’s left?







Today, Somebody Feed Phil season 3 is premiering on Netflix and without a doubt, it’s an unusual watch in times like these. There’s something so surreal about watching someone travel the world and try food when you can’t do it yourself.

The latest season of the Phil Rosenthal-led travel show was filmed prior to the global health crisis, but there is something oddly comforting about — it’s about getting a chance to see the world through his eyes. It’s adventurous, inspiring, and funny without ever being super-saccharine. It manages to hit the perfect tone for a show that makes you want to see the world. There’s beauty sometimes in the simplicity of seeing a humble meal on the streets of a random city. It’s something that the late, great Anthony Bourdain talked about and it resonates hugely through this show.

Now, we wish the entirety of the third season was released today, but that’s not actually the case. Instead, the streaming service decided (per Variety) to split the show in half. You’ve got one batch of episodes today and with the way they tend to split seasons, another half hopefully later this year / early 2021. There is no specific return date as of yet. This will technically be the longest season to date, provided that Netflix still considers the second batch to be “season 3.”

Yet, the most important thing to note here is that there will still be a chance to watch someone feeding Phil down the road. We all need that in a time like this. One thing we love especially about the show is the sense of discovery — Phil will try just about anything, and even if he doesn’t like it, he doesn’t let that deter him from trying the next thing. You have a real spirit that is present here of getting out and enjoying the world for what it is. We just all have to get back to a place where we can amidst this crisis.

Go watch the show — you’ll be happy you did. We’ll have more news on the future once there is more to report on.

What cities do you want to see featured on Somebody Feed Phil moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more TV scoop. (Photo: Netflix.)

