Ramy season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Hulu? The latest

For the time being, though, nothing is official when it comes to the future status of the series … but we can’t help but be at least reasonably optimistic. Why wouldn’t we be? We’re speaking here about a comedy that is surging in popularity and attention. It began earlier this year, when Ramy Youssef was a surprise winner at the Golden Globes, beating out a number of people far more famous than him. This brought more attention to a series that Hulu clearly believes in, and there is absolutely all sorts of great story to tell.

Just in case season 2 needed another bump, remember that Mahershala Ali also now has a significant role to play. He’s coming off of roles in True Detective and Moonlight, and this is also a chance for him to showcase a different side.

In the end, it should be fairly clear where we are going to be getting more of Ramy so long as the viewership is there. Hulu has a robust library, but they still need programs that generate a lot of great critical buzz. This one fits the bill, and with that in mind we would expect a renewal over the next few months. There’s really not that much of a reason to wait on it! One of the other things that may hopefully help the show out further is the simple fact that we’re in an era where there just isn’t that much new programming available. There aren’t many new shows on broadcast TV, and in the coming months we imagine a decrease in scripted content, as well. A lot of it will depend heavily on when productions can get back to work.

