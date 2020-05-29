Outlander – Emmy watch: Do Ed Speleers, Duncan Lacroix have a hope?







Throughout the week, we’ve posted various articles within what is our Outlander – Emmy watch article series. What’s the goal? To better determine the chances that one of the show’s cast members could get a much-deserved nomination.

As we wrap up this series, we wanted to spend a little bit of time on the Guest Actor categories. There are four contenders, after all, who have been reportedly submitted here — David Berry, Duncan Lacroix, and Ed Speleers in the Guest Actor in a Drama Series category, and then also Maria Doyle Kennedy in the Guest Actress in a Drama Series category.

So what are the odds of these four picking up some Emmy love? It’s complicated, mostly because the Guest Actor categories themselves are very complicated. Unless you are a big name, you often have to be featured in a one-in-a-million, iconic episode to be nominated. In our mind, the two most likely contenders are as follows:

Duncan Lacroix – You can make a case for him either for the start of the season or his death episode at the Battle of Alamance. Yet, in “The Ballad of Roger Mac” his total amount of screen time is actually quite small. His work with Sam Heughan is just so poignant that it merits a good bit of consideration. Meanwhile, his work with Maria early on in the season shines through what was at times a season with a lot going on.

Ed Speleers – He was extraordinary in the final Stephen Bonnet episode — he plays someone so loathsome and you really get inside his head throughout most of the hour. Villains sometimes do merit consideration to the actors who play them, largely because they are such a difficult part.

At least for her scenes with Lacroix, you can consider Kennedy a potential contender — but, in general, we just wonder if she and David Berry had enough screen time this season. In general, though, all four of these actors are going to have a tough time opposite hundreds of other contenders, in particular from Emmy-friendly shows. The most important thing is that we can all take stock in the fantastic work that they did and praise them for it thoroughly.

Do you want to see an Outlander guest actor get nominated for an Emmy this year?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

