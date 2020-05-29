Space Force season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Will there be a Space Force season 2? Is a renewal something that you can hope for at Netflix? We know there’s going to be some interest in it.

Let’s just start things off by saying this: We have high hopes for this show to be one that could last a good while. After all, it is Steve Carell re-teaming with Greg Daniels following their time together on The Office. It’s also a show that is a send-up of current events while at the same time existing in roughly its own world. There’s a lot of comedy to be built from this over time — just remember that the first season of The Office is one that wasn’t immediately funny. It took some time for it to get to its creative peak.

At the moment, though, nothing is 100% certain when it comes to a Space Force season 2 … though we do get a sense that there could at least be some interest on the subject. Speaking a new interview with Entertainment Weekly promoting the series, here is what Carell had to say about the idea of working with Daniels again:

I would work with Greg at any time. I trust him implicitly, so I’d definitely do another show. I would continue on this show with him. I would develop something new with him in a heartbeat. And I think everybody from The Office feels that way about Greg. He’s such a good guy and he’s so smart and he took such great pains with that show. And with this one, too. In terms of casting, and not just casting the right actor for the part, but with good people. It’s something we found on The Office that we all got along, everyone was nice and ended up really caring about one another. And I think he has a knack for that. He likes to hire decent human beings who become friends and have strong relationships because that’s such a big part of anything being successful — the strength of those relationships.

Given the strength of the talent here, we have to imagine that Netflix will want another dose of Space Force — provided, of course, that it performs to some of their specifications. The only reason for concern is that Netflix does have that rather-nasty habit of canceling a lot of their shows. Still, in this case we’re hopeful.

