





Is Gil Birmingham leaving Siren following the events of the season 3 finale? Have we lost Maddie’s stepdad Dale for good?

As we entered this episode, we had a feeling that the show was going to be eliminating someone from the equation. With what is going on at the moment with Tia and the mermaid war coursing through Bristol Cove, it was pretty hard for us to see everyone getting through this scot-free. This is just such a violent situation, and it’s hardly as though the Tia storyline is all that is going on here, either.

Dale has been a huge part of this show, and this is a loss that is going to be felt for a lot of people out there. We haven’t actually seen all that much of the character as of late, and we can’t say that we’re too shocked that this is the outcome.

In the end, Dale wasn’t the only character who was gone in this episode — we also saw the end of the road for Tia, as well. She was taken out as a result of the war, and this allows Ryn to show a better path forward to saving the oceans. It is one that has more to do with love as opposed to fighting and not trusting humans. Some are bad, but that doesn’t mean all of them are.

As for what else that we saw in this episode, Xander found himself getting a new, stronger sense of purpose. Meanwhile, we also found ourselves very much concerned as to whether or not Ben was really out there. Would the character ever find himself back? Ryn refused to give up on him, even in her closing conversation with Maddie at the end of the episode. Maddie is going to have a chance to take some big steps forward in her life — we like to think, though, that eventually she will be back in Bristol Cove.

About that closing scene…

We do think it presented this great sort of fantasy as to what could be happening in the future with Ben and Ryn … but it wasn’t real. That was on Ben’s mind as his body rushed back towards the light. It does seem like he is still out there and alive … but we’ll have to wait and see. At least this is a compelling cliffhanger, and it’s definitely something to leave us hanging as we wait and see if there is a season 4 on Freeform someday.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Siren

What did you think about the events of the Siren season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







