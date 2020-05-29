Snowfall season 4 star talks premiere date uncertainty







We know that the desire for Snowfall season 4 is out there, just as we understand why. It’s a show that keeps getting better every season! There are a lot of big stories to come as an empire keeps spreading … and the consequences of it become all the more clear.

As many of you may be aware already, the FX drama is one of many series that is currently up in the air when it comes to its filming status. Everything was shut down earlier this year due to the global health crisis, and for now there is no confirmation as to when things will star back up. So long as the season is incomplete, though, it’s unlikely that Snowfall comes back on the air. The writers and producers want to do everything that they can to give you a complete season that is of the quality you deserve.

In a new post on Twitter, series star Damson Idris (Franklin) did his best to clue everyone in on what is going on — he made it clear that it’s because of the health crisis that there is no release date. Yet, he also gave us a pretty good tease that the story is going to be excellent. Idris likely has a great bit of knowledge as to what’s coming up over the rest of the story, even if he didn’t get a chance to film all of it in advance. There are reasons to be excited.

For now, our hope is just that Snowfall can resume production later this summer and come back either in the fall or in early 2021 … but we gotta take a wait-and-see approach. Patience is important, as is safety and allowing the team to focus on doing an awesome job. We’ll get there with season 4 — we’re just going to need to be patient in order to get it.

Of course, we’ll be back with a premiere date once information starts to trickle in.

What are you hoping to see on Snowfall season 4, whenever the show does make it back to the air?

Due to the corona virus there is no set release date for season 4 of Snowfall. But just know when we return… — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) May 25, 2020

