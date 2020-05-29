When Calls the Heart season 8: When could it begin filming?







It’s been a little while now since When Calls the Heart season 8 was first announced at the Hallmark Channel. Now, we’re stuck sitting and waiting … and we could be waiting for a rather-long time still.

For the time being, what we know is this: Filming for the series typically begins in the summer. Think along the lines of July or August. The writers may still be able to get the story together from afar, so the scripts can be ready for whenever the production is going to begin.

This is where things get a little bit more complicated. Everything with production depends on the state of production in British Columbia (where the show films), and this is something that can’t be rushed. Even when the province is ready to start filming again, that doesn’t mean the show will be. There need to be additional safety precautions, and that’s without even getting into the difficulties of border crossings for any American cast and crew members at the moment. There are some challenges here that just don’t exist for stateside productions, though we’re sure that everything will be done with the spirit of collaboration in mind.

If filming for When Calls the Heart can begin by the fall, it’s possible that there won’t be too many substantial delays in the show coming back on the air. The Christmas Special typically airs first, and then you see that followed by the season itself. Patience is going to be key here — it will ensure that everyone is safe, which will in turn enable us to get more seasons potentially down the line. For now, just rejoice in knowing that we will get to revisit Hope Valley … it’s just going to be a struggle waiting for it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8?

