Power Book II: Ghost: About the premiere-date holding pattern…







We know that Power Book II: Ghost is one of the most-exciting new series on the schedule for the calendar year. Yet, there’s no guarantee that it’s even going to air within the near future.

Originally, the plan here was to air the sequel series, starring Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Michael Rainey Jr. and Naturi Naughton, at some point in the summer. Filming was deep into production earlier this year … but then production shut down. Filming is done in New York and there’s no indication as to when it will come back. The city is one of the hardest-hit places out there and that makes mapping out the future all the more difficult.

Is it possible that Starz could go ahead and air the first part of what was filmed? In theory, maybe — but then you’ve got questions of post-production and how much of it they are able to do at the moment. Beyond just that, would there really be a powerful ending? You don’t want to deliver something that feels incomplete, especially when it’s the first season of effectively a new show … and also when it’s such a small batch of episodes in the first place.

It’s with that in mind that we fee like we’re going to be waiting a good while before Book II comes out — Starz is going to want to launch this all at once. They’re going to do everything in their power to make this show big, even if that means waiting. It’s probably one of the reasons why you’re hearing almost nothing about the show at the moment. Maybe this will change, but if we had to make a prediction at the moment, it is that Starz will be hesitant to put Book II out there until they can give you the entire first season from start to finish.

