Could Outlander be renewed for season 7, 8 at once?







We know that there are a lot of eager people out there for an Outlander season 7 and we get it. While we know there’s another season on the way, there are more books still to adapt! Also, we’re sure that it’s beneficial to the writing staff to know in advance of crafting a story as to whether or not it’s going to be the end.

For the time being, the good news is simply this: We’re not hearing anything that suggests that season 7 is going to be the final one. We imagine that there’s going to be at least one more season coming up on Starz beyond what we already have, but why not think about more? why not be ambitious?

Well, in the end the reality is that it’s not overly ambitious at all to think about Starz ordering two more seasons of Outlander when this is what they’ve done in the past. Both the season 3/4 and 5/6 renewals came at the same time. Two-season orders allow the staff a ton of time to prepare, and that is incredibly important for a show that is working this hard in order to adapt source material. It’s also got a big production behind it, and that makes all of that prep time even more useful.

So we definitely do think that a two-season renewal here is possible, though it is far from guaranteed. Also, it’s not something we anticipate anytime soon. We wouldn’t expect any official news until season 6 starts filming and even then, a two-season order takes a lot more time. You have to negotiate with all talent, figure out an episode count, and also roughly determine some of your base plans for the studio. Since Starz/Lionsgate do not own the show fully, that makes negotiations all the more difficult. (Negotiations will involve Sony, the show’s studio, rather heavily.)

For now, let’s stay optimistic about the future — but also patient. We’re all going to need that.

