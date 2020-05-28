In the Dark season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Codependence Day’







Next week on In the Dark season 2 episode 8, you’re going to see another team-up with Murphy at the center of it. Yet, this one could feel different than some others. She’s getting herself into a tough situation with Jess, while Felix has a major problem of his own that is going to play out. This is an episode that could eventually lead to some sort of face-off, in particular when it comes to how everything with Murphy could eventually fall apart.

Are we at a point where we’re going to see everything hit the fan entirely? We don’t quite think we can say that just yet. We’re not at the home-stretch of the story yet, after all! With that being said, though, we do have a feeling that there are going to be some more interesting developments that will build us closer to the end of this current arc.

For a few more details on what’s coming, all you have to do is check out the full In the Dark season 2 episode 8 synopsis:

USE WHAT YOU GOT – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) convinces Jess (Brooke Markham) to help with a drug mission, while Felix (Morgan Krantz) finds himself in a legal predicament. Dean’s (Rich Sommer) partner Gene (guest star Matt Murray) begins showing some real talent on the job, giving Dean a lead that could unravel Murphy’s plans. Nia (guest star Nicki Micheaux) questions Darnell’s (Keston John) loyalty, and Murphy visits Max (Casey Deidrick). Steven Tsuchida directed the episode written by Amy Turner (#208). Original airdate 6/4/2020.

Before we conclude this preview, herein lies yet another reminder that now is the perfect time to get more people on board In the Dark. There isn’t exactly a lot of competition out there right now, and this is a chance to get a lot of people hooked on the show!

