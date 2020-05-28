America’s Got Talent star Archie Williams gets invitation from Elton John







We’ve already learned that Elton John was a major fan of Archie Williams on America’s Got Talent this week. He posted a message on Twitter congratulating Archie on his performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” while also admitting that he was moved to tears by his story.

If you somehow haven’t heard about Archie just yet, he was released from prison after a 37-year sentence for a crime that he did not commit, thanks largely to his own belief in himself and the work of The Innocence Project. Simon Cowell has since become an ambassador for the organization, and wants to do what he can to help others in Williams’ situation moving forward.

Today, we learned that Elton John’s support of Archie goes beyond just social media. Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine, the AGT contestant revealed that he had a conversation with the singer recently via phone:

“He called me personally. He gave me an invitation to sing on his show when he comes back to the United States. It was definitely a surprise! He said he never heard anyone sing his song like that ever. It was really touching to him. It brought him to tears, he said. It was touching.”

Certainly, this is something that we would love to see happen for Archie, and this is a week where he’s received a near-constant outpouring of love. There is no replacing the time that he has lost, but this is a way to show him that there is so much support for his story and his gift out there. Let’s hope there are many great things ahead for him moving forward.

Would you want to see a duet between Archie and Elton John?

