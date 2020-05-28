Manifest season 3, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Are renewals likely?







Is there a chance at a Manifest season 3 renewal … and what about another NBC bubble show in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist? There is some more news trickling out, and it does give you some reason for optimism.

According to a report from Deadline, there is some hope that we’ll get to see new seasons of both of these shows. Nothing is official as of yet, but NBC does have reason to get the ball rolling on both of these shows.

Let’s start here with Manifest. The series is a solid ratings contributor to NBC and beyond that, does very well in viewership after the fact. While the network doesn’t have full ownership (which is often valuable for renewals), we do think that the positive relationship the network has with Warner Bros. TV will help — the network and studio did work together on Blindspot, which managed to run for a solid five seasons. The DVR ratings and streaming numbers for the series also give us reason for hope.

For more video thoughts on the Manifest finale, be sure to watch what we’ve got below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist for more insight.

As for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, meanwhile, it has some rather unique challenges. NBC doesn’t have full ownership of the show, but the network is getting some incredible digital numbers and has a very loyal following. The Deadline report offers hope, and we think that it can happen provided that a streaming deal is created that gives everyone another revenue stream. We like to think it can stay on the network itself, and even if it was canceled we do think there’d be interested parties elsewhere.

One more thing worth noting is that there’s a little less optimism for Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. Its ratings were not necessarily terrible given its Friday timeslot, but it doesn’t have the social following or continued interest like we’ve seen with both Manifest and then also Zoey’s Playlist.

Of course, we’ll have news on both of these series once more is out there! (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







