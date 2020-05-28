The 100 season 7: Where is Bellamy? Bob Morley’s status







If you find yourselves wondering about the location of Bellamy on The 100 tonight, coupled with the future of the character, we’ve got answers for you within!

Let’s just start things off here with this — tonight’s episode is different in nature in the first place. It’s not so much meant to revolve around characters like Bellamy and Clarke. It’s instead more of a journey for Octavia and a chance to see things move in some interesting, unexpected directions.

Yet, for those who are still curious, here is your reminder that Bob Morley is not leaving the show. You will see the character of Bellamy again, but there is no confirmation as to when that return is going to happen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The 100 right now!

What do you want to see for Bellamy moving forward on The 100?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







