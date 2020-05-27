Mrs. America season 2: Is it renewed or canceled on Hulu, FX?







Following the big season 1 finale today, is there a chance for a Mrs. America season 2 to arrive? Is that something to realistically hope for? It does feel like now is the perfect time to at least start breaking that down further.

Let’s go ahead, though, and get some of the bad news out of the way — we wouldn’t count on any announcement about the future anytime soon. This show (which is streaming on Hulu via FX — their partnership has gone to new lately) was always billed as a limited series. There was never some long-form explicit plan to turn this into something that was designed to last for many years on end. Yet, we do think that there’s enough material to be mined from this story, based of course on real events, to continue it forward. If the parties involved are interested in returning, we do think there’s a way to make it happen … though there are also some challenges. Enormous ones, in fact.

Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair, show creator Dahvi Waller talked about the future by noting that trying to assemble the same crop of famous people (which included for this season Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Niecy Nash, and Margo Martindale) is going to prove to be very much difficult:

I don’t know that we would have been lucky enough to get the cast that we were lucky to get if it weren’t a limited series. That’s the great thing about limited: you can get actors who can’t commit to five years. But…you just never know. Fargo was supposed to be a limited series, and now it’s on season four. There’s definitely more story to be told.

This is why we note earlier that patience is really going to be a virtue in this instance, since with Fargo, you didn’t always get immediate renewals after the fact, either. We do recognize that FX is a great partner and with that in mind, we’re sure that there will be more episodes if there is a real desire to have them. They’ll do whatever they can to support the work.

Do you want to see a Mrs. America season 2?

