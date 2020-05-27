The Masked Singer season 4: The biggest challenge facing it







Tonight, for the first time in months, there is no new episode of The Masked Singer airing on Fox. This leaves us in a position where we are left to imagine fun costumes and commentary from some of the judges. We love the show. Is it still flawed? Sure, with one of the biggest aspects of that being that over time, it loses some appeal once you figure out who everyone is. It’s a little harder to get amped-up about the winner when the voting method is so bizarre and hard for the audience to follow.

We know that a season 4 is coming, but it’s one that faces a fair share of challenges. First and foremost, you have the question of how it will be ready to premiere this fall. That is something that Fox is actively building towards but, at least for now, there are still question marks surrounding how it is going to happen. Do you go without an audience? Will you be able to seat the judges in their typical spots? That’s something you have to wonder about.

Yet, for us the biggest question is simply this: Are you going to be able to convince high-caliber celebrities to do the show? By most accounts, a lot of big names don’t really need the money associated with doing the show. With that, our big concern with season 4 is that there will still be a sense of unease among some when it comes to going out and doing this — even with a number of safety precautions in place. Do we think that there are some lower-tier celebrities who will get on board? Sure, but you need to have some of those big reveals on par with a Tony Hawk, a Lil Wayne, or a Sarah Palin. These are three household names who were unmasked fairly early on and turned into viral moments.

In the end, getting the best cast will be the biggest challenge in our view when it comes to The Masked Singer this fall. Even with them wearing a full costume for the performances, there is a lead-up to this happening and we just aren’t sure what the interest will be. We’ll have to see when the show premieres!

