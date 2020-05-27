American Horror Story season 10 : Ryan Murphy hints at beach theme







Earlier this month it was confirmed that American Horror Story season 10 is coming — you’re just going to be waiting for a while. How long? Think in terms of 2021. There’s simply no time to get the show together and ready for when it would need to premiere this fall, and there are reports out there already that this season is going to be weather-dependent.

In the latest post on Instagram courtesy of show executive producer Ryan Murphy, we’ve got more evidence of that. As you can see below, he’s shared a new tease of the beach as a primary setting for the new season. We still have questions aplenty as to how this entire story is going to come about, and how the beach is going to work its way into the DNA of the season. Our early thought is that this could be dealing with some various folklore around the ocean, whether it be creatures from the deep, mermaids, or something in that vein.

Yet, the beach could be representative of something else — we don’t think you can just look at this and say that any one thing is altogether guaranteed. We’re sure that there will be more time to explore a lot of this; after all, we’ve been waiting for so long already.

