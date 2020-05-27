





Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ll come bearing an answer to that question, and then also look ahead.

For now, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way. After all, there is no new episode of the series tonight, and nor will there be for quite some time. Think in terms of the remainder of the year. We’re going to be waiting for a really long time to see what is coming, as the Shemar Moore series is not a part of the CBS fall schedule.

At the earliest, we foresee the show being back on the air when we get around to early 2021. We imagine that some more information about it will come out later this year — it’s possible in theory that the show’s premiere date could be pushed up sooner, but nothing can be altogether certain about that at the moment. We’re in such an unprecedented era where there are no clear answers to just about anything.

So what is going to be coming over the course of season 4? Well, for starters we imagine that there will be a chance to pick up on the aftermath of the El Diablo story. there was a warning that was handed down about some serious stuff that is coming the SWAT Team’s way, and that could allow for some sort of significant threat / Big Bad to emerge when the show comes back for more episodes. We also need to see new developments in the personal lives of Hondo, Deacon, and several other characters.

We also have to prepare ourselves for some sort of significant time jump between the end of season 3 and then also the start of season 4. Given that the show is set roughly in real time, it’s hard to expect all that much else.

