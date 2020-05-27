This Is Us season 5: Are the writers working on scripts?







We know that This Is Us season 5 is going to happen — it’s really just a matter of when we’re going to have a chance to see it. There is no fall schedule from NBC as of yet, and there have certainly been questions as to when filming will kick off. (Our guess, at least at the moment, is that you’re going to see the cast and crew back at work this fall — provided that there are no setbacks when it comes to the guest cast.)

While we may not have too many answers for you when it comes to the show’s premiere date, we can at least say this: The writers are back at work, and have been for some time. Granted, “at work” here means that they are planning out the story virtually, but they are still getting things done. This is a show that kicks off the writers room early than some other ones out there, but that makes sense when you think about the intricacies that they are frequently tasked with. They have to keep track of an incredibly-convoluted timeline — not only that, but they also have to work in order to figure out how to sync all of their different episodes and think towards the future.

We at least know at the moment that there are two more seasons of This Is Us coming — that means a lot of twists and turns and it’s pretty likely that we’re not anywhere close to the end of it just yet. Right when you think you know almost everything, the show finds a way to veer off in another direction.

