America’s Got Talent: The Pork Chop Revue opens season 15







We figured that the first act for America’s Got Talent season 15 was going to be fun, but we didn’t expect The Pork Chop Revue. Who does an act with trained pigs? We’ve seen plenty of dog acts, but this is something that was a little bit different.

Also, we imagine that this is going to inspire a lot of people who want to have pigs for pets.

This was just about as American of an act as you’re going to see. It felt like something that was straight out of a state fair — but a super well-done version. It was fun, it was weird, and it was legitimately cool!

