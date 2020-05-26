A Million Little Things season 3: The writing process is underway!







It’s true that there is a lot of uncertainty out there about the future of scripted television. There is no confirmation as to when anything is going to start filming again … but rest assured that content creators are doing what they can to prepare!

That, of course, includes the team over at A Million Little Things. We recently heard that the fantastically-emotional series was renewed for a season 3, and creator DJ Nash shared on Twitter late last week that the writers room is now open! Yet, it’s not so much of a writers room so much as it is writers rooms. Like many other scripted shows right now, everything is being done virtually. We imagine that this comes with its fair share of challenges, but aren’t writers good at overcoming these? Every single season they have to figure out a way to resolve some of their biggest cliffhangers!

Entering this new season, it’s pretty clear that the biggest one is unraveling what happened to Eddie. Is he going to survive getting hit by a car? It was such a stunning end to the season and clearly, Nash wanted all of us to be on the edge of our seat waiting to see exactly where the story is going to go next. While we may get a handful of different teases, there’s about a 0% chance anyone on the show is going to tip their hat as to the outcome between now and when the show comes back.

In a perfect world, we’re sure that A Million Little Things season 3 would be back for fall. Yet, we’re not in a perfect world at all. ABC has yet to reveal their fall schedule, so it remains to be seen if they’re going to plan for it to be back later this year. It’s probably still months until production could even begin amidst the current health crisis, so patience will very much remain a virtue during this trying time. (All Millionaires are in this together!)

The writers room for @AMillionABC has started! Thank you to all the Millionaires for supporting us! #AMillionLittleThings pic.twitter.com/kyEvfImGXF — DJ Nash (@heydjnash) May 22, 2020

