Agents of SHIELD season 7 spoilers: Prepare for surprise appearances







Because Agents of SHIELD season 7 is set to be the final one on ABC, the producers are set to give you a lot of big reveals. You may already know that there’s at least one Agent Carter character turning up, but that may just be the tip of the cameo iceberg as we go through this rollicking, time-travel story through time.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, series star Chloe Bennet (Daisy) opened up about some of what you can expect to see throughout the upcoming episodes. Let’s just say that the appearances probably won’t all be placed within a single episode, either:

“There are a few people that I think fans are going to be really excited to see … I think the writers do a really good job of balancing out and giving everyone a satisfying ending, for the character, for the actor and, number one obviously, for the fans.

“It’s a really rewarding season for the fans. It’s a love letter to them, really.”

While we know that we’re here for the purpose of reporting on things and we’re happy to do so, we honestly hope that there are still a few surprises that nobody knows about in advance. More often than not, that is going to have a show like this more exciting! We know that Marvel tends to keep their secrets locked pretty tightly in a vault (a metaphorical one, anyway), so here’s to hoping they’ve done something similar here. After all, there had to be an awareness that people were going to be stuck waiting for a long time to get the next chapter of the story!

What sort of surprise appearances do you want on Agents of SHIELD season 7?

