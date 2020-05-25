Could The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars both air this fall?







If there’s one thing that has been an ABC scheduling staple over the past several years, it is this: Having either Dancing with the Stars or a show within Bachelor Nation on the air. They’re almost always around, but since they both belong to the same timeslot, we never see the show rely on the two of them at once.

Yet, is that going to change moving into this fall? There is at least some evidence of it now, starting with the hopes that many within Bachelor Nation have that Clare Crawley’s season could film for this fall. We do foresee some big changes happening, though, if the season even does happen — think about smaller, more intimate dates, with the show taking place mostly within a centralized location. All of the contestants and crew would probably be rigorously tested in order to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, we reportedly recently there are some hopes that Dancing with the Stars could happen this fall in some form. Since it is live, it does make it so that there is more time (think four months) to get things together. Yet, even still it’s hard to imagine the show having a huge live audience — maybe it transpires, but in a slightly different way.

Because scripted shows require a significant lead-up time, don’t be surprised if ABC opts to put both The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars on the air this fall. It would allow other shows more time, while still giving them a good chunk of programming that delivers some solid numbers. The network is clearly trying to figure out a way to do a schedule that allows for economic success and safety, and that may be one of the reasons why they haven’t released a schedule yet. They and NBC are the two remaining broadcast networks that are keeping the metaphorical cards close to the vest.

