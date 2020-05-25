Chicago Fire season 9: The mystery of Brett’s new partner







We know that Chicago Fire season 9 is going to be coming to NBC at some point in the future — it’s mostly a question of when. Of course, beyond that there is also another question: What will the story look like?

By the time the series comes back, obviously the world is going to look very different from what it once did. The series may choose to tell some stories from this era, but don’t be surprised to see time jump forward! That will lead to a number of other questions about the Firehouse 51 hierarchy, and also questions about Brett’s new partner.

At this point, you have likely heard the news that Foster is going to be moving on — presumably, on her way back to med school. That means that Brett will once again be pairing up with someone else in the ambulance, so who could it be?

The most obvious candidate here is Violet, given that she’s already been introduced on the series and beyond just that, has a romantic storyline with Gallo. This is a way to keep her actively involved in the series in a way that isn’t just as a love interest and someone who occasionally pops in on various elaborate rescues. A more old-school possibility could be Chout.

Meanwhile, it’s also very much possible that the writers bring in someone totally new to the firehouse who can mesh with all of the characters and cause some interesting conflict. It shouldn’t necessarily be someone who is fast friends with Brett, but rather something that builds over time. It would be kind of interesting to see someone who’s been doing the job a long time and is a little bit jaded — and someone who has their own way of doing things that isn’t necessarily right.

Odds are, we imagine that there will be an introduction to whoever Brett’s new partner is early on in the season. We don’t know how long you could continue the season without bringing them into the fold somehow!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now!

What do you want to see for Brett moving into Chicago Fire season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







