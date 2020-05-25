Big Little Lies season 3: Reese Witherspoon still open to more







Is there a chance at a Big Little Lies season 3 happening someday? We’re almost a year away now from the second season airing. With that, the restlessness for some may be starting to settle in.

Of course, the irony within all of this is the simple fact that technically, the series was never renewed for a season 3 in the first place. There wasn’t ever a guarantee and story-wise, you can make a case that what happened at the end of season 2 wrapped a lot of the story up.

Yet, this feels like the sort of show where if there is a good story, much of the cast will eventually find their way back. That’s something that Reese Witherspoon had to say in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight:

“We want to do it, we’re just kind of waiting… We’re trying guys! We’re trying to come up with the right story.”

Meanwhile, Laura Dern also had the following to say:

“[Nicole] just texted that we have to do another one right away … I really do fantasize that we’ll do it again because… [I] miss those characters. We’re so lucky. They’re just the best characters.”

There are clearly a lot of different issues that come with a show like Big Little Lies coming back for more episodes. First and foremost, it’s finding the right time in all of these actors’ schedules, which is no easy feat in itself. Following that, you also have to consider that some of their current projects may be pushed back due to the current health crisis. There are other things that they may all have to do before they can even get to the point where filming is possible again.

What we’re trying to say here is this — if there is going to be more Big Little Lies, you better be okay with waiting for a long time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Little Lies right now

Do you still want to see a Big Little Lies season 3 renewal happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news related to the series. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







