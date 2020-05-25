The Good Doctor season 4: How many episodes can we hope for?







There’s no denying at the moment that we’re in a holding pattern for the future of The Good Doctor — at least to a certain extent. We know that there is a season 4; yet, at the same time there’s no clear indication as to when it could premiere. Filming typically starts to June, and it feels pretty obvious to say that this is probably not going to happen here.

So what could end up happening with the show’s future? What route could they take for season 4? There are a couple of options that the writers could look at here.

1. Delaying production and giving us still 18-20 episodes – We do think that there are a lot of different shows that are looking at something like this. The CW is going to look to do this with a lot of their shows, including a number of them within the Arrowverse. Doesn’t it make some sense for ABC to consider something similar here? They could push back production and then premiere the show in January.

2. Delaying production and doing a shorter season – If filming is going to wrap around the same time as usual, this is another option that they could consider. We do understand that ABC could want as many episodes of The Good Doctor as possible, but in this climate, they may just want whatever they can. After all, isn’t a handful of episodes better than no episodes?

Let’s be clear — we do think that we’ll see The Good Doctor back during the 2020-21 season. The larger question is just when it will be possible for the cast to head to Vancouver and do some work. The safety of the cast and crew will always be top priority.

