Billions season 5 episode 5 promo: Is Wendy being devalued?







Prepare yourselves for Billions season 5 episode 5 this coming weekend … an installment where everyone will be on edge.

In the promo below, you can get a reasonably-good sense of what we’re talking about here — and across a number of different fronts. Take, for example, Wendy deciding to play hardball with Taylor when it comes to equity. She claims that she’s being devalued, and with that in mind, she will be having a few heated conversations. The question that you gotta wonder here is simply this: Whether or not there’s something more going on here. We know that there is already some paranoia out there as to what’s going to happen next with Wendy and Axe, but there are no clear answers in here.

Meanwhile, it seems that Axe’s rocky season is only getting tougher. It seemed as though he had succeeded within his opportunity zone quest on this past episode and yet, he’s going to hit some rather surprising bumps in the road coming up. What he’s trying to contend with now is more of a force consisting of Mike Prince and Chuck Rhoades — we don’t think that those two guys are going to suddenly become BFFs. Yet, they both have somewhat of a unified goal that they are going to be trying to achieve.

All in all, we do think that we’re bracing for a fun remainder of this season, one where everyone is perhaps more self-interested than ever. When that happens, you’re always going to be left with a far more exciting end result. This is a great, twisted season — some stories are a little bit of a slow burn, but you know that it’s going to lead somewhere big.

