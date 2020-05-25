The Voice season 19: How could it work, if it launches this fall?







Let’s kick this article off by giving you a dose of bad news — after all, there is no new episode of The Voice on the air tonight. There never really is by the time we get to Memorial Day. We just wish we had more of the show since the “live” shows felt so short this time around!

Also, it’s pretty darn clear at the moment that the future of the show is going to be different. There may very well be a season 19 on the air this fall, but what could it look like? The first order of business is seeing the network’s fall schedule, which has not been confirmed as of yet. From there, we should get a better sense as to filming.

Typically, the blind auditions are filmed over the course of the summer. Yet, it remains to be seen if that can happen in-person. A part of it may come down to when these could be filmed. It feels like it’s possible for auditions to happen without an audience in August. If that can happen, then maybe most of the season could happen as it has in the past … just without a crowd. If not that, then maybe there’s a chance we could see virtual blind auditions with the coaches back in the studio but the performers/family elsewhere. It would strip things down to as much of the bare bones as possible.

The one thing that we think would be difficult is doing the entire audition experience from home. Without the coaches on their famous chairs, is there any way at all for the show to work? We have some serious doubts there…

What do you want to see when it comes to The Voice season 19?

Do you think we will still have a season this fall? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

