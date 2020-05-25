Songland sneak peek: Zak Waters sings ‘Bad Things’ to Boyz II Men







Coming up on tonight’s Songland season 2 episode, you’re going to see known other than legendary group Boyz II Men. We don’t have to listen off their pedigree or all of their past hits — they’re huge and everybody knows it.

So what is the challenge for some of the artists entering Songland tonight? It’s really all about trying to find a way to deliver the group a hit in 2020. Can you take their signature song and make it modern?

If you look below, you can check out a couple of the songs that are going to be presented to Boyz II Men throughout the episode.

Zak Waters, “Bad Things” – The inspiration behind the song is pretty cool — how can you get over a breakup when you don’t want to get back with that person? The answer to this seems to be fairly simple: Try to remember the bad things. Don’t get too caught up on the nostalgia and what-ifs. It’s a different sort of song for a group like Boyz II Men, but it could work.

Juan and Lisa Winans, “Maybe” – It’s not often we get a couple on this show! Juan is a part of the legendary Winans gospel family, and we’re kinda surprised that this was not referenced at all in the video. Yet, their song has a lot of powerful meaning behind it when it comes to people understanding what love is … extracting it properly is the challenge.

