Snowpiercer episode 3 spoilers: Dive into the black market







Next week on Snowpiercer episode 3, there’s a lot of exciting stuff to check out! Take, for example, a greater understanding of the world … and desperation.

For Layton, he’s gotta tough job ahead for him — we’re going to be seeing him doing everything that he can in order to figure out the identity of the killer. But, there’s something more going on here. That’s going to be a key part of what makes this show exciting, as you see a lot of layers collide and play into each other. This is an exciting show, and there’s some exciting stuff to come! You may love Layton’s story, and you can also get into watching Melanie try to distract some passengers. There is some wonderful satire that is likely to be had here from start to finish.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Snowpiercer episode 3 synopsis with some other news as to what is coming up next:

Layton (Daveed Diggs) descends into Snowpiercer’s black market with Till (Mickey Sumner), searching for both the killer and a valuable commodity for his revolution. Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) stages a prize fight to distract the passengers from mounting class tension.

As we move further and further into this episode, we’re hoping mostly that the show manages to balance out its tone and style in the way that it has so far. The original version is always going to be the definitive one for many, but there could be a lot to like here! Judging from the solid premiere ratings that the show has got so far, we’ve got a good feeling that there are going to be some opportunities to see things evolve moving forward. It already has a generous amount of people on board the metaphorical train, after all!

