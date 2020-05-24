Little Big Shots season 5: Is it renewed, canceled with Melissa McCarthy?







Is there a chance to see a Little Big Shots season 5 at NBC, and with Melissa McCarthy also on board as host? Within this article, we’ll do our best in order to break things down.

The first thing that we should note here is the simple fact that, for now, there is now official word on the future of the series. This series has long been a valuable utility player for the network — it’s one that can air at different times of the schedule and at different parts of the year. It’s lighthearted and simple and will generate some viewership.

So what are the disadvantages to it? It’s rarely ever going to be something that generates a lot of attention for itself, and beyond just that, the ratings were down dramatically this season than last time. How much so? Think in terms of a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. So why the big drop? It may have something to do with the switch in hosts from Steve Harvey to Melissa McCarthy — we all know that McCarthy is immensely talented, but viewers may not be connecting to her the same way in this setting. Meanwhile, ratings just may be naturally down, since that always happens … but you wouldn’t think that the ratings would be down this much in a year where so many people are at home.

In the end, it’s hard to attribute a ratings drop to any one thing, but we imagine that there are a going to be a lot of conversations and debates about the future of this show. Even if Little Big Shots is canceled for the time being, we still wouldn’t rule out some sort of return down the road. Frankly, that feels like something that NBC could do with a lot of unscripted fare where every single episode is different and watchable on its own.

