





Is Call the Midwife new tonight on PBS? Within this article, we’ll share an answer to that … but then also look ahead, as well.

Of course, we begin here by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment on the air tonight. What’s the reasoning for that? It has a great deal to do with the fact that last season was the finale! Every year, we get eight episodes of the show plus a Christmas Special … and such is the case again here. There were a lot of emotional moments last week and now, we’re left hanging.

We’ve known for quite some time now that there is going to be a season 10 of Call the Midwife — yet, there are still questions as to when this season could premiere, with the same being said for the Christmas Special. Filming for the show, like so many others, has been interrupted by everything going on with the global health crisis. We’re sure that the production is going to find a way to work things out over time, but we’re going to have to be patient. Call the Midwife is the sort of series that is all about working to save lives, so if there ever was a show that knows a thing or two about safety, it’s this one.

As for what we can expect on the series moving forward, we hope that Trixie, Valerie, and Lucille all get some opportunities to move forward in their personal lives. They’ve all went through so much and because of that, they deserve an opportunity to score a few wins … even if we are forced to wait for a good while to see some of them.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

