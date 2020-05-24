The Rookie season 3: Nathan Fillion reacts to renewal news







There’s a good chance at the moment that you’ve heard the news — The Rookie season 3 is happening at ABC! We can’t say for certain that it’s happening this fall, mostly because we can’t say for certain that any program is airing this fall on the network. We’re just happy to know that it’s taking place. That’s especially the case when you think about how season 2 ended.

Given that Nathan Fillion is in many ways the face of the show, it makes sense for him to be one of the noteworthy people to speak out about getting more episodes … and that is precisely what he’s done today. In a new post on Instagram (see below), Nathan expresses his gratitude to those out there watching and looks forward to bringing more stories to the air. The Rookie may be a challenging show to do sometimes (it can be physical and the hours long), but the end result has to be satisfying.

Story-wise, we know that there are absolutely some exciting creative directions that the writers can explore for John Nolan and several other key characters. With Nolan, the #1 priority is going to be finding a way, if possible, for the character to clear his name after everything that he’s gone through. Just think in terms of how the finale ended — he was set up. We’ve certainly seen variations of this storyline before, but we think what makes it effective this time is that Nolan is so new to the force. If he’s a mole or a traitor, it may allow some skeptics to justify why he joined the LAPD at his age — it could’ve always been for some ulterior motive.

In the end, we imagine that this is a tough pickle for the character to get his way out of … and we’re sure that it’s going to lead to a lot of exciting stuff during the season overall.

